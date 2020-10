You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clarke excited about 'intense' international period



Scotland boss Steve Clarke is looking forward to the huge Euro play-off against Israel and the subsequent Nations League matches - and is hopeful Ryan Jack of Rangers will be available. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Scotland 0-0 Israel (5-3 pens): Steve Clarke's side one game from Euro 2020 after shootout Scotland are one game away from their first major finals in 23 years after a nerve-shredding penalty shootout win over Israel.

BBC Sport 3 hours ago



Scotland have an eye on history following Euro 2020 play-off win over Israel Steve Clarke’s bid to make history with Scotland is still on after his side beat Israel in a dramatic Euro 2020 play-off semi-final penalty shoot-out at...

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago





Tweets about this