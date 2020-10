French Open: Novak Djokovic overcomes fitness issues to storm into semis Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Novak Djokovic said he was feeling okay after overcoming neck and shoulder troubles to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta on Wednesday and set up a French Open semi-final showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic beat Spanish 17th seed Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Last 4 of a major for the 38th time as he chases a... πŸ‘“ View full article

Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues
Novak Djokovic says he experienced neck and shoulder issues during his French Open quarter-final win against Pablo Carrebo Busta.

