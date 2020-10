Gleyber Torres belts two-run homer to put Yankees up 4-1 on Rays Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gleyber Torres launched a home run to left in the sixth to extend the New York Yankees lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-1. The Yankees went on to win, 5-1, and force a decisive Game 5 in the ALDS round.