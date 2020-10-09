England beat Wales in international football friendly, achieve 57-year feat

NZ Sports Wire England beat Wales for the sixth straight time as three players score first international goals @fa @england https://t.co/ud7z8L84iQ 45 minutes ago GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS England 3-0 Wales: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores debut goal in win: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores on his senior inter… https://t.co/DvjPW2OO2A 1 hour ago Ash 🦊 Surprised a newspaper hasn't picked up on that pun. 'These are a few of my favourite Ings' Mings assists Ings as… https://t.co/TzNDm7CHL2 3 hours ago Football-News England 3-0 Wales: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores debut goal in win: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores on his senior inter… https://t.co/QAiEWj3E8F 5 hours ago SBOTOP Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in his senior international debut for England as they beat Wales 3-0 at Wembley.… https://t.co/BWCHRp66k0 5 hours ago Jacko Jack Grealish proves his worth to Gareth Southgate as England's second-string beat Wales https://t.co/FUfEKH56UU 5 hours ago Roy brandreth Jack Grealish proves his worth to Gareth Southgate as England's second-string beat Wales https://t.co/fAHCY8PpmH via @telefootball 5 hours ago RealMadrid champions RT @FansTribeHQ: Huge performance from this man as England beat Wales 3-0 in an international Friendly Those low socks and thick legs ain'… 6 hours ago