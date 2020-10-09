Global  
 

England beat Wales in international football friendly, achieve 57-year feat

DNA Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
England registered a 3-0 win against Wales in an international football friendly with goals coming from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Conor Coady and Danny Ings. It was the first time since 1963 that three first-time players had scored a goal in the same match.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: England v Wales: Match preview

England v Wales: Match preview 01:11

 England will return to Wembley for the first time in 2020 with aninternational friendly against Wales on October 8. Take a look at the statshere.

