Bears force fumble, Jimmy Graham make insane one-handed TD catch giving Chicago a 14-13 lead over Tampa Bay

FOX Sports Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Bears force fumble, Jimmy Graham make insane one-handed TD catch giving Chicago a 14-13 lead over Tampa BayThe Chicago Bears handed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their second loss this season, 20-19. Chicago forced a fumble and then Jimmy Graham made a spectacular one-handed catch for a touchdown.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
