Bledisloe Cup: Wallabies supporter slams NZ Rugby in full-page newspaper ad Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

An Australian rugby fan has gone to great lengths to show his team some support at ground level ahead of the weekend's test, taking out a full page ad in a local newspaper.The Wallabies will meet the All Blacks in the first Bledisloe... An Australian rugby fan has gone to great lengths to show his team some support at ground level ahead of the weekend's test, taking out a full page ad in a local newspaper.The Wallabies will meet the All Blacks in the first Bledisloe... πŸ‘“ View full article

Reuters - Sports - Published 10 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Wallabies foresee 'guessing game' with All Blacks before Bledisloe 04:14 Wallabies assistant coach Matt Taylor plays his cards closely to his chest as he talks about Australia's first Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks.

