You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NLCS: Dodgers, Braves feature big bats, but even bigger arms



SportsPulse: The Dodgers and Braves are set to square off in the NLCS and while most would look to the impressive list of hitters on both sides, it may be the pitching that steals the show Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:08 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Dodgers sweep Padres, will take on similarly perfect Braves in NLCS The Dodgers swept the Padres in the NLDS to return to the NLCS for the fourth time in six years. They will face the Braves in the next round.

USATODAY.com 6 days ago



Los Angeles Dodgers sweep San Diego Padres to make NLCS The Dodgers' offense, relatively dormant in these playoffs, awoke with a fury Thursday night in a 12-3 win to complete a three-game...

Upworthy 6 days ago



Is Fernando Tatis Jr. the new face of baseball? The MLB on FOX crew discusses whether or not it's time Fernando Tatis Jr. becomes the next face of baseball as his San Diego Padres do battle with the Los...

FOX Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this