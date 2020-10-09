Global  
 

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle was going to play today's match but he had food poisoning: Anil Kumble

Mid-Day Friday, 9 October 2020
The big-hitting Chris Gayle was on Thursday about to feature in his first game of IPL 2020 but for food poisoning, Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said. Kumble said it on air after the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings at the Dubai International Stadium here. "Chris Gayle was going to play today's match but he is...
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Something Good: Pet Food Distribution

Something Good: Pet Food Distribution 01:15

 Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and Penguin have more on today's pet food distribution sponsored by Animal Friends and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

