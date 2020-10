Ndombele's latest social media post sums up why he's transformed at Spurs Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The French midfielder has been a man reborn at Tottenham Hotspur this season on and off the pitch and it's being noticed by club staff, Jose Mourinho and the fans The French midfielder has been a man reborn at Tottenham Hotspur this season on and off the pitch and it's being noticed by club staff, Jose Mourinho and the fans 👓 View full article