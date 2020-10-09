Global  
 

Rumour Has It: Camavinga the objective for Real Madrid

SoccerNews.com Friday, 9 October 2020
Eduardo Camavinga is one of Europe’s hottest talents. The 17-year-old’s stock continues to rise following his exploits for Rennes and France. Will Real Madrid be able to land him?   TOP STORY – MADRID CHASING CAMAVINGA Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga remains Real Madrid’s transfer objective, according to AS. Madrid were desperate to sign Camavinga during the […]
