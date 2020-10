How the national media went nuts over Grealish's full England debut Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Jack Grealish silenced the doubters at Wembley last night with an assist and man of the match performance as England beat Wales. Jack Grealish silenced the doubters at Wembley last night with an assist and man of the match performance as England beat Wales. πŸ‘“ View full article

