Gareth Southgate fires message to missing trio Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell as new England stars shine against Wales

talkSPORT Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Gareth Southgate has warned Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell their England places are under threat after they missed the impressive 3-0 victory over Wales. Despite fielding a side with just 54 caps between them, a number of Southgate’s inexperienced stars seized their opportunity as Abraham, Sancho and Chilwell watched on. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Conor […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate: England trio were ‘in the wrong’ over party

Gareth Southgate: England trio were ‘in the wrong’ over party 01:32

 England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell andJadon Sancho will miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales. The trio breachedCovid-19 guidelines when they reportedly gathered for a surprise birthdayparty for Chelsea striker Abraham and are yet to join up with...

