You Might Like

Related news from verified sources French Open: Teen Iga Swiatek first Polish woman to enter final in 81 years Teenager Iga Swiatek made history at the French Open on Thursday. She became the first Polish woman in 81 years to reach the final at Roland Garros after beating...

Mid-Day 6 hours ago



Electric youth: Kenin to face unseeded Swiatek in French Open final Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is 21 and into her first French Open final. Poland's Iga Swiatek is 19 and has never won a tour-level title of any sort.

The Age 11 hours ago



Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin Will Meet in the French Open Final Swiatek, 19, has little experience but has dominated her opponents in this tournament. Kenin, 21, won the Australian Open in January.

NYTimes.com 16 hours ago





Tweets about this