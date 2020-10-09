|
Premier League matches not selected for broadcast to be shown live on Sky Sports and BT Sport pay-per-view channels for £14.95 each
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Every Premier League match in October will be shown live on TV with those not already selected for broadcast available to watch on a pay-per-view basis. The interim measure was confirmed by the Premier League on Friday after a clubs meeting, with the non-televised games be available to watch via the BT Sport Box Office […]
