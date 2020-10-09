Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League matches not selected for broadcast to be shown live on Sky Sports and BT Sport pay-per-view channels for £14.95 each

talkSPORT Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Every Premier League match in October will be shown live on TV with those not already selected for broadcast available to watch on a pay-per-view basis. The interim measure was confirmed by the Premier League on Friday after a clubs meeting, with the non-televised games be available to watch via the BT Sport Box Office […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic

Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic 01:47

 Premier League clubs made light of the financial implications of thecoronavirus pandemic by spending over £1billion in this summer’s transferwindow to once more showcase the league’s financial might. CEBR economist SamMiley and Football Index co-founder Mike Botham speak. With matchday...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Non-league seeing more fans than ever' [Video]

'Non-league seeing more fans than ever'

Sky Sports' Rebecca Williams reports that while Premier League and EFL clubs are desperate to get fans back into stadiums - non-league clubs are seeing more fans than ever before.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:05Published
Raphinha: Premier League 'a dream move' [Video]

Raphinha: Premier League 'a dream move'

New Leeds United signing Raphinha says he is looking forward to working with head coach Marcelo Bielsa and that playing in the Premier League is a dream move.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:27Published
Prithvi Shaw is phenomenal talent, ball makes lovely sound when he hits it: Ashwin [Video]

Prithvi Shaw is phenomenal talent, ball makes lovely sound when he hits it: Ashwin

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin praised his team mate Prithvi Shaw by saying that he is a phenomenal talent and when he hits the ball the ball makes a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published

Tweets about this