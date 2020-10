Skylar RT @TheSteinLine: China's national broadcaster CCTV announced today that it will show Game 5 of the NBA Finals after a season-long ban on s… 6 seconds ago The Shadow League RT @ShamsCharania: After a one-year suspension that began last October, China’s CCTV says it will resume showing the NBA with Game 5 of the… 11 seconds ago The OrangeBall הכדור הכתום RT @bzcohen: Chinese state television just announced that CCTV's sports channel will broadcast Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight. The NBA ha… 1 minute ago Abel Cortez RT @WindhorstESPN: China's CCTV will televise Game 5 of NBA Finals, first broadcast in country in more than a year. https://t.co/R8sdUbWgO2 2 minutes ago