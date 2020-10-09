Brandon Marshall reacts to Bucs Week 5 loss: 'Tom Brady blew it' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Global  
 

Brandon Marshall reacts to Bucs Week 5 loss: 'Tom Brady blew it' | FIRST THINGS FIRSTThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Chicago Bears after a Tom Brady's mental error on 4th and 6 kept them from getting a crucial 1st down. Brandon Marshall explains to Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why despite being the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady blew this win, and that this is not a good sign for Tampa Bay
