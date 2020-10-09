Brandon Marshall reacts to Bucs Week 5 loss: 'Tom Brady blew it' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Friday, 9 October 2020 () The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Chicago Bears after a Tom Brady's mental error on 4th and 6 kept them from getting a crucial 1st down. Brandon Marshall explains to Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why despite being the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady blew this win, and that this is not a good sign for Tampa Bay
Brandon Marshall & Brian Westbrook critique the Dallas Cowboys' performance after their 4th loss of the NFL season. Both express disappointment and feel they have 'no hustle, no effort' and more. The Cowboys have a great deal to improve on.
It's Week 5 of the NFL season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off against the Chicago Bears. In this segment, Brandon Marshall gives 3 keys Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need to follow in order..
Colin Cowherd discusses Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in week 4. Hear why Colin believes that Brady is creating 'belief' in Tampa Bay for the first..
Brandon Marshall reacts to the Cleveland Browns' upset win over the Dallas Cowboys; Dallas falls to 1-3. Brandon feels the Cowboys should be extremely worried after their 3rd loss of the season; they..
