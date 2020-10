Liverpool legend claims Klopp sold wrong striker after Brewster exit Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The 20-year-old was tipped for big things at Anfield, but struggled for senior game time on Merseyside. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wilder confirms Brewster enquiry



Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says they have told Liverpool they are interested in signing 20-year-old striker Rhian Brewster Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:30 Published on September 19, 2020

Tweets about this