Three Aston Villa fixtures will be shown on Sky Sports & BT Sport Box Office Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Aston Villa news: Premier League games against Leicester City and Leeds United have been picked for broadcast on Box Office services provided by Sky Sports and BT Sport. Aston Villa news: Premier League games against Leicester City and Leeds United have been picked for broadcast on Box Office services provided by Sky Sports and BT Sport. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cavani, Telles are having medicals



Sky Sports News' James Cooper has the latest as Manchester United close in on the signings on Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles, and reveals they would like to bring in three or four players in total.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:33 Published 4 days ago Bosnich 'completely stunned' by Villa win



Former Aston Villa goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says he was completely stunned as Villa thrashed Liverpool 7-2 in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:42 Published 4 days ago Aston Villa v Liverpool: Premier League match preview



In-depth match preview ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash againstLiverpool. The match is between two sides with 100% records in the league,with both teams suffering cup disappointment in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this