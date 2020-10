Jets reacquire Paul Stastny in deal with Golden Knights Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired centre Paul Stastny from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenceman Carl Dahlstrom and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. 👓 View full article

