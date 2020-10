ISL 2020-21: East Bengal appoints Robbie Fowler as head coach Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Fowler has penned a two-year deal with the Red and Yellow brigade and will be leading the legendary Indian football club into their maiden voyage of Indian Super League (ISL). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this