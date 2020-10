Blue Jackets deal Ryan Murray to Devils Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded defenseman Ryan Murray to the New Jersey Devils for the club’s fifth round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded defenseman Ryan Murray to the New Jersey Devils for the club’s fifth round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. 👓 View full article

