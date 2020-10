Blue Jackets deal Ryan Murray to Devils Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded defenseman Ryan Murray to the New Jersey Devils for the club's fifth round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

