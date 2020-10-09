Global  
 

Red Wings agree to one-year deals with Bobby Ryan, Jon Merrill

FOX Sports Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Red Wings agree to one-year deals with Bobby Ryan, Jon MerrillDetroit gets busy early in free-agency
