World Mental Health Day: Joe Wicks podcast guests on how they keep a healthy mind

BBC Sport Friday, 9 October 2020
Mark Cavendish, Fearne Cotton, James Bay and Gordon Ramsay share how they try to maintain a healthy mind.
Video Credit: ETCanada
News video: Jewel Previews 'Brain Waves' Interview

Jewel Previews 'Brain Waves' Interview 01:33

 Get a sneak peek of four-time Grammy Award nominee Jewel's interview as part of One Mind's special World Mental Health Day edition of 'Brain Waves'.

