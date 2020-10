Panthers agree to terms with former 14th overall pick F Alexander Wennberg on 1-year contract Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The Florida Panthers have agreed to terms with former 14th overall pick forward Alexander Wennberg on a one-year contract.

