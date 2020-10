Rugby league: Parramatta Eels star Michael Jennings tests positive to banned substances Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Parramatta star Michael Jennings has been provisionally suspended after testing positive to banned substances.It means the gun centre will miss the Eels' do-or-die semi-final against South Sydney tonight.The NRL released a statement... Parramatta star Michael Jennings has been provisionally suspended after testing positive to banned substances.It means the gun centre will miss the Eels' do-or-die semi-final against South Sydney tonight.The NRL released a statement... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: nypost - Published 2 days ago Patriots star Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19 00:35 Patriots star Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19 You Might Like

Tweets about this