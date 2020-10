You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cousin Sal on Week 6 Buccaneers Vs. Packers match up: 'It's going to be a tight game' | FOX BET LIVE



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Green Bay Packers for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, and Cousin Sal thinks it'll be a close race for the win. Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:13 Published 2 days ago Cousin Sal: Baker & Beckham are questionable, I like Steelers in Week 6 | FOX BET LIVE



Cousin Sal tells Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis, and Todd Fuhrman why he believes the Cleveland Browns winning streak is going to stop short with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:52 Published 3 days ago Cousin Sal still believes the Cowboys can win the division without Dak | FOX BET LIVE



Dak Prescott suffered an injury in Week 5 vs the New Your Giants. Cousin Sal explains why he thinks the Dallas Cowboys can still win the NFC East with Andy Dalton. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:23 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this