Novak Djokovic overcomes Stefanos Tsitsipas, to meet Rafael Nadal in French Open 2020 final Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Novak Djokovic overcame a spirited performance from Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in five tough sets and set up a mouth-watering French Open 2020 final clash against Rafael Nadal on Sunday. Victory would give Novak Djokovic his second title in Roland Garros while Rafael Nadal's win will not only give him hi 13th French Open title,... 👓 View full article

