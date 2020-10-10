Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Novak Djokovic overcomes Stefanos Tsitsipas, to meet Rafael Nadal in French Open 2020 final

DNA Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic overcame a spirited performance from Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in five tough sets and set up a mouth-watering French Open 2020 final clash against Rafael Nadal on Sunday. Victory would give Novak Djokovic his second title in Roland Garros while Rafael Nadal's win will not only give him hi 13th French Open title,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match 01:22

 Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues [Video]

Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues

Novak Djokovic says he experienced neck and shoulder issues during his French Open quarter-final win against Pablo Carrebo Busta.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation [Video]

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

French prosecutors say they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing involving a women's first-round doubles match at the French Open.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published
Serena withdraws from French Open [Video]

Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Novak Djokovic survives Tsitsipas scare to set up French Open final with Nadal

 Novak Djokovic set up a French Open title showdown with Rafael Nadal after a five-set semi-final victory over Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.
News24

French Open: Novak Djokovic edges past Stefanos Tsitsipas in thriller

 Novak Djokovic withstands a gutsy fightback from fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a French Open final against Rafael Nadal.
BBC News

Nadal poses toughest test for Djokovic in French Open final

 Rafael Nadal has bedeviled Novak Djokovic six times in seven meetings at Roland Garros.
ESPN


Tweets about this