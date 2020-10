Aaron Judge solo homer puts Yankees up 1-0 on Rays in ALDS Game 5 Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Aaron Judge opened up the scoring for Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series with a solo homer. The home run put the New York Yankees ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 1-0 in the 4th inning. Aaron Judge opened up the scoring for Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series with a solo homer. The home run put the New York Yankees ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 1-0 in the 4th inning. 👓 View full article