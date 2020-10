Austin Meadows launches homer to tie Rays with Yankees, 1-1 Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

With his Tampa Bay Rays trailing by one run in the fifth, Austin Meadows belted a home run to even score with the New York Yankees, 1-1. The Rays would go on to hit a game-winning home run and advance to the ALDS. With his Tampa Bay Rays trailing by one run in the fifth, Austin Meadows belted a home run to even score with the New York Yankees, 1-1. The Rays would go on to hit a game-winning home run and advance to the ALDS. πŸ‘“ View full article