Strike rates are very, very overrated, says KL Rahul Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Strike rates are overrated, said Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul, brushing aside criticism of his bottom-placed team which lost its fourth match on the trot here, failing miserably in a chase of 202 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KXIP lost by 69 runs and Rahul could manage only 11 off 14 balls at a strike-rate of 68.75. His... 👓 View full article

