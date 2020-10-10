Pundit urges Man United to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Manchester United should sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if they want to improve results, according to former Manchester City defender Danny Mills. The Norwegian head coach is coming under increasing pressure at Old Trafford after Manchester United’s disappointing start to the 2020-21 Premier League season. The Red Devils have lost significance ground on their top-four rivals […] 👓 View full article

