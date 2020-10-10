Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pundit urges Man United to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Sport Review Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Manchester United should sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if they want to improve results, according to former Manchester City defender Danny Mills. The Norwegian head coach is coming under increasing pressure at Old Trafford after Manchester United’s disappointing start to the 2020-21 Premier League season. The Red Devils have lost significance ground on their top-four rivals […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jose Mourinho has 'sympathy' for Solskjaer after 6-1 thrashing [Video]

Jose Mourinho has 'sympathy' for Solskjaer after 6-1 thrashing

Jose Mourinho has said that he has sympathy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afterinflicting their joint heaviest Premier League defeat with a 6-1 homethrashing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Juan Mata [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Juan Mata

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Juan Mata after hisside's 3-0 defeat of Brighton. United's boss said the midfielder's composureand experience were vital in the Carabao Cup..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Man Utd trying to bring in more signings says Solskjaer [Video]

Man Utd trying to bring in more signings says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he hopes to make more signings before the transfer window shuts.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:26Published

Related news from verified sources

BBC Sport pundit explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves time at Man United

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves more time at Manchester United, according to BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton. The Red Devils boss has been forced to contend with...
The Sport Review

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be ruthless with Man United, says pundit

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to show a “ruthless” side with his Manchester United squad after their 6-1 thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Red...
The Sport Review

BT Sport pundit claims Harry Maguire shouldn’t be Man United captain

 Robbie Savage believes Harry Maguire isn’t the right choice for the Manchester United captaincy. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this