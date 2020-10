Wolff: No Hamilton talks until after Imola Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Oct.10 - Lewis Hamilton's long-delayed contract negotiations with Mercedes are also unlikely to take place in the month of October. That is the admission of team boss Toto Wolff, amid rumours of uncertainty about Mercedes' and Wolff's respective futures, and speculation that Hamilton is holding out for a pay-rise for 2021 and beyond. "We want.....check out full post ยป Oct.10 - Lewis Hamilton's long-delayed contract negotiations with Mercedes are also unlikely to take place in the month of October. That is the admission of team boss Toto Wolff, amid rumours of uncertainty about Mercedes' and Wolff's respective futures, and speculation that Hamilton is holding out for a pay-rise for 2021 and beyond. "We want.....check out full post ยป ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this