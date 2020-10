Hulkenberg to replace Stroll ahead of F1 Eifel GP qualifying Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Nico Hulkenberg will make his third Formula 1 race weekend appearance of the season after being named as Lance Stroll's replacement for the Eifel Grand Prix 👓 View full article

