You Might Like

Tweets about this DMN College News RT @SportsDayDFW: 5 things Texas fans need to know about Oklahoma: Sooners haven’t quite found footing with freshman QB Spencer Rattler @M… 3 days ago SportsDayDFW 5 things Texas fans need to know about Oklahoma: Sooners haven’t quite found footing with freshman QB Spencer Rattl… https://t.co/xSITyerPax 3 days ago Scott Oordt RT @andy_nelson_1: I learned a lot today... see below; Texas stinks, Auburn stinks, Mississippi St is a joke, Beau Nix is pathetic, Sam Eh… 6 days ago Andrew I learned a lot today... see below; Texas stinks, Auburn stinks, Mississippi St is a joke, Beau Nix is pathetic, S… https://t.co/6FCqXt4YHU 6 days ago Terrance Peters 🇹🇹🇹🇹 Oklahoma Football: Three things we’ve learned thus far https://t.co/wrIkS2OiiL Playing fine, saw the stat line, th… https://t.co/rj4ZN5IVsc 6 days ago Terrance Peters 🇹🇹🇹🇹 Oklahoma Football: Three things we’ve learned thus far https://t.co/wrIkS2OiiL 6 days ago