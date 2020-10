Reggie Bush talks Clemson vs. Miami: ‘I don’t think this will be close’ Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Reggie Bush thinks the Miami Hurricanes will struggle as they take on the Clemson Tigers. Hear him tell Kevin Burkhardt, Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn the two things D'Eriq King and the Hurricanes will have to accomplish if they want to have a chance at winning this game.

Tweets about this Coach Billy Carson Reggie Bush talks Clemson vs. Miami: β€˜I don’t think this will be close’ https://t.co/E3RvUII1Mi https://t.co/VQHen4Crcb 10 hours ago