Marcus Rashford the most ‘trolled’ Premier League ace on Twitter – despite MBE for helping vulnerable children – but Man United teammate Paul Pogba most praised

talkSPORT Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford is officially the most ‘trolled’ Premier League footballer on Twitter, despite being awarded an MBE. The 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list was due to be published in June, but was pushed back to enable nominations for people playing crucial roles during the first months of the crisis. Rashford, 22, launched a high-profile campaign […]
 England manager Gareth Southgate has praised Marcus Rashford for his 'phenomenal achievement' after the Manchester United striker was awarded an MBE for services to vulnerable children.

