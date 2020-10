Woodi Washington picks off Sam Ehlinger in the end zone in 4th quarter of Red River Showdown Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Oklahoma Sooners' safety intercepts Sam Ehlinger in the end end zone, marking the third takeaway for the Sooners' defense against the Texas Longhorns in the 2020 Red River Showdown.