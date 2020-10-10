Polish teenager Iga Swiatek claims maiden grand slam singles title

Serena withdraws from French Open



Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?



Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago