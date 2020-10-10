Global  
 

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek claims maiden grand slam singles title

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Polish teenager Iga Swiatek claims maiden grand slam singles titleTeenage phenom Iga Swiatek has become the first Polish tennis player to win a grand slam singles title.Swiatek dominated Saturday's French Open final in Paris, defeating American rival Sofia Kenin in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.Despite...
