Polish teenager Iga Swiatek claims maiden grand slam singles title
Saturday, 10 October 2020 (
3 minutes ago) Teenage phenom Iga Swiatek has become the first Polish tennis player to win a grand slam singles title.Swiatek dominated Saturday's French Open final in Paris, defeating American rival Sofia Kenin in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.Despite...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Serena withdraws from French Open
Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?
Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title.
Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open.
Nadal has an unparalleled record at..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago
Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam
Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published on September 6, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this