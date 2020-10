Source: Rams CB Ramsey draws fine for fight Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

For his involvement in a postgame scuffle with New York Giants receiver Golden Tate, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,625 on Saturday by the NFL. 👓 View full article

