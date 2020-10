Senators acquire forward Austin Watson from Predators for 2021 4th-round pick Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The Ottawa Senators acquired winger Austin Watson from the Nashville Predators on Saturday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. 👓 View full article

