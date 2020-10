Spencer Rattler hits Drake Stoops to give Oklahoma 53-45 lead over Texas in 4OT Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler throws a dime to receiver Drake Stoops in 4OT as the Sooners take the lead against the Texas Longhorns in the 2020 Red River Showdown. On the next play, Rattler connected with Theo Wease on a two-point conversion to give the Sooners the lead, 53-45.

