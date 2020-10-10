|
|
|
In interview with Rush Limbaugh, Donald Trump calls LeBron James a 'hater' and 'nasty spokesman'
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
During an interview on Rush Limbaugh's radio show Friday, Donald Trump brought up LeBron James, calling him a "hater" and a "nasty spokesman."
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trump says he stopped medication for coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
|
Trump’s Coughing Fit
During an interview with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump could be heard coughing as he itched to get out of The White House for campaign rallies.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:32Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|