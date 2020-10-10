In interview with Rush Limbaugh, Donald Trump calls LeBron James a 'hater' and 'nasty spokesman'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump says he stopped medication for coronavirus



U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 11 hours ago Trump’s Coughing Fit



During an interview with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump could be heard coughing as he itched to get out of The White House for campaign rallies. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:32 Published 1 day ago Late Night Hosts Mock Trump’s COVID-19 ‘Immunity’



These comedians tore apart President Donald Trump’s photo ops during his return to the White House. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:43 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Donald Trump Rips 'Nasty' LeBron James, 'He's a Hater' Donald Trump just WENT OFF on Lebron James -- blasting him as a "nasty" person and a "hater" who's ruining pro basketball. It was all part of an anti-Black Lives...

TMZ.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this