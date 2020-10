Thomas Greiss ends tenure with Islanders, signs with Red Wings Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The goaltender finishes his Islanders' career first on the franchise's all-time list with a .915 save percentage and fifth with both 101 wins and 193 appearances. 👓 View full article

