Smart chides WR for squirting water on Vols QB Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called out Bulldogs WR George Pickens for squirting water from a bottle at Vols QB Jarrett Guarantano, saying, "Are we 7 and 8 years old?" 👓 View full article

