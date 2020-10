Bianca Pagdanganan cards second consecutive 65 at KPMG to contend in major debut Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Bianca Pagdanganan posted another flawless 65 to jump into the top five, four shots back of leader Sei Young Kim.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this