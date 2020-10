Opinion: Ed Orgeron says LSU needs to 'do some soul searching' after defending champs slip to 1-2 Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

LSU coach Ed Orgeron placed blame for the Tigers' upset loss on a defense that was shredded again. Should he consider replacing DC Bo Pelini already?

