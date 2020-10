Paris blockbuster pits Djokovic against Nadal Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal meet for the 56th time today in a Roland Garros final blockbuster with history on the line for both men. World No. 1 Djokovic is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title and a second French Open which would make him the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice. Defending champion Nadal, the... 👓 View full article

