Sunday, 11 October 2020

With the poise of a veteran and the shots of a champion, Iga Swiatek, 19, picked the perfect place for her first tour-level title: the French Open. Unseeded and ranked merely 54th, Swiatek grabbed the last six games to beat Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday, becoming the first Polish tennis player to... 👓 View full article