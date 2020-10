Alabama’s Najee Harris rumbles for 206 yards, five TDs as Alabama beats Ole Miss, 63-48 Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

In a rare defense-deprived game under Nick Saban, the Alabama Crimson Tide were able to keep up touchdown-for-touchdown with the Ole Miss Rebels in a wild 63-48 win. Running back Najee Harris led the way for Alabama, racking up 206 rushing yards, 42 receiving yards and five TDs in the game. Mac Jones also had a great game, throwing for 417 yards and two TDs. In a rare defense-deprived game under Nick Saban, the Alabama Crimson Tide were able to keep up touchdown-for-touchdown with the Ole Miss Rebels in a wild 63-48 win. Running back Najee Harris led the way for Alabama, racking up 206 rushing yards, 42 receiving yards and five TDs in the game. Mac Jones also had a great game, throwing for 417 yards and two TDs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lane Kiffin reuniting with Nick Saban when Ole Miss hosts Alabama



The last time Ole Miss beat Alabama, Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin was standing on the other sideline, setting the stage for Saturday’s game within a game as Nick Saban and company.. Credit: WXXV Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this Coach Billy Carson Alabama's Najee Harris rumbles for 206 yards, five TDs as Alabama beats Ole Miss, 63-48 https://t.co/VKv8lOlBLQ https://t.co/nU0C66tp5c 3 minutes ago